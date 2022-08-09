Hashtags for Instagram: The Ultimate Guide to The Best Instagram Hashtags for Likes

In 2022, using Instagram hashtags will continue to be one of the best strategies to increase the number of people who see and interact with your photos. But how are hashtags used on Instagram? The finest hashtags for your Instagram account may be found in what way? What hashtags are currently popular? Should they appear in your caption or the comments, exactly? In our comprehensive guide to Instagram hashtags, we provide the answers to these queries as well as many more.

How Do Hashtags on Instagram Work?

Fundamentally, using hashtags on Instagram is a technique to label and organize your content. Then they assist Instagram in serving your posts to the appropriate users. The Instagram Explore page’s search results are largely driven by the hashtags you use:

But things don’t stop there. The Instagram algorithm also refers to hashtags in order to categorize your material and recommend it to users who it believes will find it of interest.

So, in 2022, Will Hashtags Still Be Effective on Instagram?

The usage of hashtags has long been the subject of heated controversy, especially in light of Instagram’s new advice to limit your use to three to five (more on that later).

The terms in your captions or the subjects of your videos will also become searchable as Instagram gradually moves toward semantic keyword search, opening up new opportunities for content discoverability.

However, hashtags still function on Instagram in spite of these significant developments. When combined with an effective content strategy, they can produce remarkable results.

The Top 50 Instagram Hashtags for 2022

Since they are less likely to be spotted, using really well-liked hashtags isn’t necessarily the ideal tactic for increasing engagement on your posts and stories. Nevertheless, it’s useful to be aware of what’s popular on the app, so here is a current list of the top 50 Instagram hashtags based on usage over the previous month:

#love\s#interiordesign\s#design\s#fashion\s#instagood\s#style\s#inspiration\s#art\s#travel\s#summer\s#realestate\s#foodie\s#homedecor\s#smallbusiness\s#shoplocal\s#motivation\s#wellness \s#health\s#lifestyle\s#beauty\s#food\s#home\s#selfcare\s#photography\s#fitness\s#nature\s#handmade\s#photooftheday\s#skincare\s#architecture\s#selflove\s#shopsmall\s#luxury\s#supportlocal\s#instafood\s#beautiful\s#mentalhealth\s#mindset\s#business\s#vegan\s#linkinbio\s#healthy\s#family\s#interior\s#entrepreneur\s#interiors\s#delicious\s#explore\s#realtor

*Revised in June 2022. Information derived from the usage of the Later app.

How Many Hashtags Should You Use on Your Instagram Posts?

Instagram has suggested that creators use between 3-5 hashtags on their posts, despite allowing up to 30 per post, as we’ve already mentioned.

This contradicts everything we’ve previously learned about how Instagram uses hashtags, but given their recent shift toward SEO and keywords, it does (sort of) make sense.

More “recommended” content feeds are being added to Instagram, such as the Instagram Reels page. But Instagram needs to be able to correctly classify it in order to offer suggested content that really is a “good match.” The idea? More accurate self-categorization is correlated with fewer hashtags.

The number of hashtags used per post and average reach rates was compared in Later’s analysis of 18 million+ Instagram feed posts to test this notion.

What Kinds of Instagram Hashtags Are There?

It’s a good idea to think about the many hashtag kinds you can use before choosing ones for your posts.

This will ensure that your hashtag approach covers all the necessary ground.

branded hashtags for campaigns or events, such as #Later or #LaterCon Location-based hashtags, such as #BryantPark or #LowerEastSide

Hashtags for your niche in the industry, such as #SocialMediaManagers or #WeddingPlanners

Hashtags that are intended to unite your community, such as #VanLifeLiving or #IAmASweatyBetty

Descriptive hashtags, such as #WoodwickCandles or #SheaButterProducts, that accurately reflect the content of your post

There isn’t a magic number for how many of each of these hashtags you should use, but keeping the various categories in mind will help inspire you and direct your approach.

