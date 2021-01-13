Harvard cuts ties with Congresswoman over voter fraud promises

A Republican member of Congress has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for building feedback that perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless statements of prevalent voter fraud, the college declared on Tuesday.

US Representative Elise Stefanik of New York was removed from a senior advisory committee at Harvard’s school of federal government immediately after she declined to resign voluntarily, in accordance to a assertion from Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the Harvard Kennedy College.

Hundreds of pupils and alumni termed on Harvard to reduce ties with Ms Stefanik, a 2006 Harvard graduate, soon after final week’s violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

Ms Stefanik was 1 of around a dozen existing and former community servants on a senior advisory committee for Harvard’s Institute of Politics, a programme supposed to get undergraduates interested in public services professions.

Mr Elmendorf claimed the choice was not dependent on political ideology.

“Rather, in my evaluation, Elise has manufactured public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has produced public statements about courtroom steps related to the election that are incorrect,” his statement mentioned.

Ms Stefanik responded that it really is a “rite of passage and badge of honour” to be boycotted by US universities.

“The selection by Harvard’s administration to cower and cave to the woke Still left will keep on to erode range of believed, general public discourse, and in the long run the pupil practical experience,” she wrote in a statement.

Ms Stefanik was among 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election final week. She condemned the riot at the US Capitol but repeated bogus claims about “unprecedented voting irregularities” in the presidential election.

Ms Stefanik, who represents an upstate New York district, was reelected to a fourth term in the November election.