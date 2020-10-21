Harry Styles Meets Up ‘Do Not Stress Darling’ Co-Star Florence Pugh for Lunch!

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have to understand each other!

The 26-year old”Watermelon Sugar” singer along with also the 24-year-old Small Girls celebrity were seen enjoying a snack to eat out in a restaurant at Los Angeles, along with a fan managed to snap a pic.

At now, it is uncertain when both met up for supper, since the tweet only stated Harry and Florence caught lunch”lately”

In case you did not understand, Harry and Florence would soon be starring in the upcoming star-studded brand new film Do not stress Darling led by Olivia Wilde.

Much is known about the storyline of the movie, although THR reports that”that the atmosphere is an increasingly isolated, ancestral community at the 1950s California desert and also facilities around a housewife who finds a troubling reality about her apparently perfect life”

You are able to take a look at the pic of all Harry Styles and Florence Pugh onto Twitter here!