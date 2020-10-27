Entertainment

Harry Styles Functions Shirtless To Sun-Kissed Golden Music Video – WATCH!

October 27, 2020
harry styles drops golden music video

While most nations are closed to tourists because of this coronavirus outbreak, Harry Styles‘ Golden fresh music movie is sending you to a much-deserved European holiday!

On Monday, the prior One Management manhood dropped the fourth visual launch from his most recent studio album, Fine Line, plus it is a whole fantasy!! Filled with scenic shots of him running down an empty street tunnel, forcing a countryside street, and opting to get a yearlong escape, the more hot crooner gave fans a lot to watch out!

Harry’s tour of the Amalfi Coast is exactly the way we envisioned a romantic escape using the 26-year old would seem like, particularly with him singing:

“Golden, gold, gold / When I open my eyes Hold it, concentrate, trusting / Carry me back into the light / / I understand you’re far too bright for me I’m impossible, broken / Can that you wait around for me at the skies Browns my skin only perfect.”

Give the movie a watch (under ) to delight in all the scenery and shirtlessness:

What do U believe, Perezcious music fans?! Was this flavor enough to meet your wanderlust?? Or are you wind up simply lusting after a particular singer? LOLz.

Let us know your shoot (under ) in the remarks ! )

[Image via Harry Styles/YouTube.]

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

