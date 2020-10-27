Harry Styles Functions Shirtless To Sun-Kissed Golden Music Video – WATCH!

While most nations are closed to tourists because of this coronavirus outbreak, Harry Styles‘ Golden fresh music movie is sending you to a much-deserved European holiday!

On Monday, the prior One Management manhood dropped the fourth visual launch from his most recent studio album, Fine Line, plus it is a whole fantasy!! Filled with scenic shots of him running down an empty street tunnel, forcing a countryside street, and opting to get a yearlong escape, the more hot crooner gave fans a lot to watch out!

Connected: Harry Styles Is Utilizing The Coronavirus Quarantine To Learn Sign Language! )

Harry’s tour of the Amalfi Coast is exactly the way we envisioned a romantic escape using the 26-year old would seem like, particularly with him singing:

“Golden, gold, gold / When I open my eyes Hold it, concentrate, trusting / Carry me back into the light / / I understand you’re far too bright for me I’m impossible, broken / Can that you wait around for me at the skies Browns my skin only perfect.”

Give the movie a watch (under ) to delight in all the scenery and shirtlessness:

What do U believe, Perezcious music fans?! Was this flavor enough to meet your wanderlust?? Or are you wind up simply lusting after a particular singer? LOLz.

Let us know your shoot (under ) in the remarks ! )

[Image via Harry Styles/YouTube.]