Harry Styles, Chris Pine & ‘Do not stress Darling’ Stars In Isolation After Favorable COVID Evaluation on Establish

November 5, 2020
1 Min Read
Harry Styles, Chris Pine & More ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Stars In Isolation After Positive COVID Test on Set

Filming on Olivia Wilde‘s Do not stress Darling was stopped, following a team member tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Based on Deadline, the movie’s stars such as Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and have been quarantined after being subjected and the collection has been closed down and will stay for 14 days.

The website claims the individual who tested positive wasn’t a part of the main cast, but was a person who”was close proximity to them the closed down was deemed essential to discover if anybody else about the creation was exposed.”

Do not stress Darling, in addition to several different films, have been pursuing rigorous protocols throughout the ordeal. Standard testing is completed on the group.

When the quarantine period is finished, the movie is forecast to resume shooting at Los Angeles.

Before this week, Chris, Harry and Olivia, that can also have a little part in the film, were envisioned filming.

