Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses — Who Can Participate, Cast, Plot & Updates!

Directed by Carrie Haval, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses is an upcoming reality TV show that is releasing on the eve of 20 year anniversary of Harry Potter movies. In this show, various participants from over the lands will compete against each other and test their Harry Potter knowledge.

If you’re fiction goer, there’s no way Harry Potter name won’t be synonymous to you. It has set a benchmark for dark fantasy genre and garnered great popularity during the course of its run. It ruled nearly a decade and even after years of absence, the series continues to enjoy never ending fame. Let’s talk about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses release date, cast, plot and more.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Release Date, Cast, Plot

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Plot

Since it’s a reality TV show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is set to run for the 4 weeks. It will involve contestants going against each other and they will test their knowledge of Harry Potter books, movies and media appearing everywhere in the competition.

Like original series, the contestants will represent each of the four houses. Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin are the four houses that these contestant will be competing for. It is a bracket style tournament where round robin type competition will take place. The winner will claim the final trophy of Tournament of Houses.

Currently, there’s no theme revealed and what kind of questions will be asked in the tournament. However, we can expect the competition to take place in the stages. First few stages will probably involve easy questions but later on the difficulty will become more prominent.

Fans all over the world are excited to see the events unfold. Hopefully, the competition brings taste of fun and nostalgia to the table as we celebrate the great success of Harry Potter franchise.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Release Date, Cast, Plot

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Cast

There’s a surprise here. Usually, we would expect any former Harry Potter cast member to take the role of MC for this important event. However, they have decided to go with Helen Mirren as a host for the show. Known for her Oscar winning performance, this will be the first time when Mirren will involve herself in something Harry Potter related.

While the host is outside of Harry Potter cast, few of the original cast members will return for the show and it’s been confirmed. The names we know so far who will make their appearance are Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Release Date, Cast, Plot

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Release Date

The show is scheduled to run for 4 weeks each Sunday with its first episode starting from November 28th, 2021. The matchups for each week have also been proposed and they are as follows.

Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff – November 28th

Ravenclaw vs Slytherin – December 5th

Wildcard Round – December 12th

Finale – December 19th

Who Can Participate in the Show?

Unfortunately, that boat has already sailed. However, you don’t need to be disappointed because we have a good news. If you’re thinking of watching the show sitting at home in front of screens, you have another opportunity. They will be hosting another online quiz on Wizardingworld.com where you can participate.

This quiz segment will run for three weeks every Friday starting from November 26th. The difficulty will increase with each segment and upon winning, the contestants will win some exciting prizes. So if you’re interested in this competition, you can register yourself on the website.

What are your expectations from Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.