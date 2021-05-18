Harry Kane will leave the Spurs! Where will he head to?

Transfer News from Premier League as Harry Kane wants to leave Spurs. Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea lead the race for the England Captain.

Tottenham Hotspurs is certainly prepared to lose the most valuable asset of their team. Harry Kane, the English striker who graduated and spent his entire football career so far at Spurs wants to leave.

After a remarkable tenure, Harry Kane, who scored 220 official goals from 334 appearances, head to another club for Silverwares.

Harry Kane has won several personal trophies and titles, but couldn’t manage to win a Silverware with Spurs. And that urge will push him out of his boyhood club.

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea wants him! Man City suits him

Manchester United is certainly considered as top favorite to bag Harry Kane, followed by City and Chelsea.

But Harry Kane has a preference for Man City. Man City has won several silverware in the last 10 years. And as Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at Etihad, Harry Kane can consider himself useful at the club.

Several football pundits consider him as a better replacement of Sergio Aguero. And they certainly believe that Man City should opt for Harry Kane, instead of Erling Haaland.

◉ Man City (13/8)

◉ Man Utd (3/1)

◉ PSG (9/1)

◉ Chelsea (15/2)

◉ Real Madrid (20/1)

◉ Juventus (33/1)

◉ Barcelona (40/1)

◉ Arsenal (250/1)



Reports suggest that Real Madrid has also started monitoring the situation of Harry Kane ahead of the summer transfer window.