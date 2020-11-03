Harrison Ford pays tribute to his own onscreen father

The cinematic universe had been dealt a jolt over the weekend as it was declared that Sean Connery had passed out in the time of age 90. On the course of his lengthy career, Connery appeared in films like MARINE, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, THE MAN Who’d BE KING, HIGHLANDER, THE UNTOUCHABLES, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER, DRAGONHEART, along with THE ROCK, and of course playing James Bond in six installations of this official franchise.

Upon Sean Connery’s departure, tributes to the celebrity came pouring in, and Harrison Ford was among the many people to pay tribute to the celebrity when talking with Variety.

He had been my dad…not in existence…but also in’Indy 3′ You do not know joy until somebody pays to shoot Sean Connery to get a ride at the street car of a Russian bike bouncing along a rocky, twisty mountain road and having to see him squirm. God, we had enjoyable — when he is in heaven, I expect they’ve golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.

As Ford said, Connery starred alongside Ford at INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE because Indiana’s dad, Henry Jones Sr.. He had been just 12 years old than his onscreen kid, however the touching father-son connection was a highlight of the movie. George Lucas, founder of the INDIANA JONES franchise, also paid tribute to both Connery. “Sir Sean Connery, by his drive and talent, left an indelible mark in history,” Lucas wrote. “His crowds spanned productions, each with favored characters he played. He’ll always hold a special spot within my own heart as Indy’s father. Having a feeling of smart power and sly sense of comedic mischief, just a person like Sean Connery could leave Indiana Jones instantly into boyish sorrow or relief via a stern fatherly chiding or even rejoiceful hug. I am grateful for having had the great fortune to have known and worked together with him. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”