Harriet Finch panics as new vicar Charles realises Malone’s grave was disturbed

HARRIET Finch is haunted by the ghost of Malone in the New Calendar year as vicar Charles realises a grave has been disturbed in the village churchyard.

The dodgy vicar – who is played by Katherine Dow Blyton in the ITV soap – buried Malone in another person else’s grave in the churchyard just after Dawn Taylor shot him in self defence.

But Will and Harriet have been forced to move the lifeless detective’s physique when the mom of the male in the graveyard beneath Malone introduced she was planning an exhumation.

Will experimented with to change Malone’s system less than the include of darkness although Harriet distracted the village with a carol company.

But now it has been revealed that Harriet will conclude up crumbling under the stress of the situation in excess of the New Year time period.

Forthcoming scenes will see Harriet split down at Malone’s grave.

But she’s introduced again to truth when Charles, the new vicar, comes looking for her.

She’s shocked when he tells her that, due to the fact their parishes are merging, they’ll be doing the job with each other in the long term.

Viewers will see Harriet head into the new year all by itself, haunted by the ghost of Malone.

The adhering to working day, Charles mentions that he thinks a grave has been disturbed in the graveyard, and Harriet struggles to mask her horror.

Is Harriet’s killer magic formula about to arrive exploding out?

Specified that Malone survived the former attempt to murder him, fans are persuaded he’ll convert out to be alive.

But viewers will have to tune in to see if there is a dying twist in retail store.