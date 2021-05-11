Harley-Davidson joins electric vehicle club by launching all electric motorcycle brand LiveWire

According to the latest news, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire is set to launch its first branded motorcycle in July this year. On Monday, the company launched an all electric motorcycle brand dubbed LiveWire. It is named after the company’s first electric motorbike which was unveiled in 2019.

Back in February, the company said it would create a separate electric vehicle-focused division to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz said in a statement, “We are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle brand LiveWire

