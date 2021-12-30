Happy New Year 2022: Top 50 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

As we all know 2022 is almost here, and we are all set to welcome the New Year with lots of hope and wishes in our hearts for the growth and development of everyone.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, everything got disturbed, and the new variant omicron is also a matter of concern. We understand how depressed you felt during those days and how you are feeling now because of sudden restrictions on the new year parties. But, in these adverse conditions, thankfully we can connect with our loved ones digitally.

In this article, you will get a collection of Lovely new year Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, resolutions, wishes etc. to send to your loved ones. Make them realise that you are there for them and they are special to you. As well as you care about them. So, choose any whichever you like from our huge collection and send them.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes

Happy New Year 2022 Messages

Wish you a year of goodness filled with adventure and success Happy New Year 2022. I hope 2022 turns out to be one of the best years of your life for you and your family. Happy New Year 2022. Here is another year to celebrate with full laughter and unforgettable memories. Happy New Year 2022. I wish you all the goodness and fortune Happy New Year to you and your family. I wish you to embrace this year with an open heart and touch the heights of success Happy New Year 2022. I wish you to get whatever you are seeking and chase success in every factor of life. Happy New year 2022. May this year bring you everything and light up all the corners of your life Happy New year.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes & Quotes:

Praying that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!



Warm wishes on New Year 2022. May this year surprise you with the most beautiful times of your life and keep you and your loved ones blessed.

Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

Let us look back at the past year with the warmest of memories. Happy New Year.

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

Let your dreams take flight in the new year!

Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savor every victory you make along the way to your goals.

A new year is like starting a new chapter in your life. It’s your chance to write an incredible story for yourself.

With the new year on the horizon, I wish that you embrace it with an open heart and go forward with faith, hope, and courage.

May this coming year lead you on a new exciting adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.

May you discover everything you are looking for in the new year right inside yourself!

Wishing you a very Happy New Year. May this upcoming year unfold many more joys and good times for you my dear.



Happy New Year! Remember, no matter what the year brings, you are loved and you are strong.



Happy New Year! Let’s toast to yesterday’s achievements and tomorrow’s bright future.

Wishing you and yours health and prosperity in the new year.

Our friendship is like wine, and it’s a new year of us getting better with age. Thank you for being you and cheers to what is coming our way.

Cheers to more shared successes in the new year!

Wishing you and yours some well-deserved downtime and a very happy new year to come.

I resolve to stop wasting my resolutions on myself and use them to repay you for the warmth you’ve shown me. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2022 wishes Related To Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As we all pray to God to make this world again covid free. Let’s look at some messages which you can send to your loved ones to send them courage and hope to fight this virus.

May this year put a full stop, to the distress created due to covid-19 in the world and fill our lives with goodness and bless Happy New Year 2022. After having a harsh year, let’s celebrate and welcome a year that will have some good and delightful times for us. Happy New Year everyone. Hey, have a New Year filled with new hopes, hugs and cheers and let’s say farewell to coronavirus. On this occasion of New Year, I hope covid-19 ends soon and we can begin a normal life again. Happy New Year everyone.

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes

2022 New Year Wishes For A Special Person

Send these messages to your boyfriend/girlfriend and let them feel loved and special. Whether you are in a long-distance relationship or not meeting on the New Year celebration because of a busy schedule.

We make resolutions every New year and this year mine is to annoy you more than I do. Happy New Year, love you. You are my sunshine, my courage, my hope and everything I Desire you have filled my life more than I say thank you for everything and Happy New Year. I wish for your life to be filled with joy, happiness, charm and pleasure that you have bought into mine. have a fantastic year ahead. May you get everything in your life filled with the same happiness and blessing that you have showered in my life, happy new year. Happy new year my sweetheart, may God fill your life with success and fortune.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes: WhatsApp Status

A new year, a new chapter. I hope 2022 turns out to be an incredible part of your story. Happy New Year!!

Let this new year be full of love and light. A very Happy new year to you and your family

The pandemic taught us the value of time and our loved ones. May you spend this new year with all those you love and may the Lord bless us all with a happy and healthy New Year.

Here’s wishing each and every one of you an awesome year. Happy New Year!

To a New Year full of new possibilities, Happy New Year 2022 wishes!!

