Hammer Exits “Gaslit,” Retains “Offer”

Following his departure from “Shotgun Wedding” yesterday, actor Armie Hammer has also quietly still left the star-studded cast of the Sam Esmail-generated Watergate series “Gaslit” at UCP.

Hammer reportedly departed the challenge various weeks back thanks to a scheduling conflict with the confined celebration sequence “The Offer” about the creating of “The Godfather” for the Paramount+ support.

His exit from “Gaslit” arrived extensive right before the recent controversy over alleged non-public social media messages attributed to the actor this earlier weekend. The “Call Me By Your Name” star has given that denied the allegations.

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Joel Edgerton star in “Gaslit” which focuses on the untold stories and forgotten figures of the scandal which include Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates and the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes. Hammer would have played White Dwelling Counsel John Dean.

