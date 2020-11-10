‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. & Wife Nicolette Robinson Expecting Baby #2

Broadway celebrity Leslie Odom Jr. will be a daddy again!

The”Hamilton” actor, who starred as Aaron Burr from the Broadway generation, along with also his spouse Nicolette Robinson are expecting their second child.

Odom Jr. declared the information on Instagram, actually showing the infant’s gender! The Tony winner composed,”Plenty of reasons to observe more than here. A great deal of reasons for trust also. Baby boy and mama do swell. Praying for him and the small ones along the road! The new category!!”

He finished with a”Dear Theodosia” lyric,”We will make it right for you.”

Watch their infant statement pics here!

Leslie and Nicolette married in 2012 and welcomed daughter Lucille at 2017.