‘Hamilton’ Fans Are Thirsting for Actor Raymond Baynard Thanks to These New Cast Photos!

People are thirsting for Hamilton actor Raymond Baynard after seeing some new photos of the cast filming a segment for the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

We shared a couple photos on our Instagram account earlier today (November 16) and fans couldn’t help but notice Ray‘s massive biceps in the second photo of the slideshow.

“The second pic👀💪🏾,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “Who’s that sexy hot guy in the second pic????????🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤤.”

Someone else wrote, “Damn! I need a hug with those arms!!”

Raymond wasn’t in the original cast of Hamilton, but he later joined the ensemble and was featured in the film version that debuted on Disney+ earlier this year.

Next up for Raymond is the upcoming show MJ: The Musical, which is about the life of Michael Jackson and will feature the later entertainer’s music.