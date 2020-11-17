Entertainment

‘Hamilton’ Fans Are Thirsting for Actor Raymond Baynard Thanks to These New Cast Photos!

November 17, 2020
1 Min Read

People are thirsting for Hamilton actor Raymond Baynard after seeing some new photos of the cast filming a segment for the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

We shared a couple photos on our Instagram account earlier today (November 16) and fans couldn’t help but notice Ray‘s massive biceps in the second photo of the slideshow.

“The second pic👀💪🏾,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “Who’s that sexy hot guy in the second pic????????🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤤.”

Someone else wrote, “Damn! I need a hug with those arms!!”

Raymond wasn’t in the original cast of Hamilton, but he later joined the ensemble and was featured in the film version that debuted on Disney+ earlier this year.

Next up for Raymond is the upcoming show MJ: The Musical, which is about the life of Michael Jackson and will feature the later entertainer’s music.

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

