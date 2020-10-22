Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly in CMT awards

Although pubs have been closed in several towns, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini let’s relive our very best nights of bar-hopping with their functionality in the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The Warriors didn’t return, wowing using a racy rendition of the song”Another Girl” on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

They conducted on a pub set with red lighting and stunned in fitting leather outfits. The red series paid tribute to the 2000 dance movie Coyote Ugly, which will be observing its 20th anniversary this past season. Kelsea composed on Instagram,”residing out coyote ugly fantasies tonight along with my woman.”

Kelsea and Halsey were sense rowdy, using Halsey recreating a number of the movie’s bartop dance sequences and stomping her pink snakeskin boots onto the counter. Even the 26-year old celebrity also had pink glittery eyeshadow, obviously.

Kelsea began out at a cowgirl hat, twirling olives in a martini glassbefore she leaned from the pub to fork out her tune. She uttered the lyrics once mimicked her lace-up romper appear on Instagram, composing,”I bet you are more promiscuous than I.”