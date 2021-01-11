‘Halo Infinite’ gameplay designer leaves 343 Industries for Gunfire Game titles

Halo Infinite campaign amount and gameplay designer for Kolbe Payne has left 343 Industries.

Payne shared the news as a result of his own Twitter account, confirming that he has taken new a position at Gunfire Online games, the developer of Darksiders 3 and Remnant: From The Ashes.

In accordance to Payne’s LinkedIn web site, he joined 343 Industries in April 2019 on a agreement foundation. It is now unclear if the developer departed from 343 Industries due to the fact he had completed his perform on Halo Infinite or if he remaining the studio earlier than expected.

Examine out the tweet below.

It is time I updated this! Currently is my past working day on Halo Infinite. Enthusiastic for the long term. 💚 pic.twitter.com/dGY7eoABzh

— Kolbe Payne ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kolbepayne) January 7, 2021

Payne also shared two visuals of himself at the 343 Industries business office together with a everyday living-sized statue of Grasp Chief. “I’ll see you later on this year Chief,” he said, very likely a reference to the prepared Fall 2021 launch of Halo Infinite.

I’ll see you later on this yr Chief. pic.twitter.com/3QxLLZumL0

— Kolbe Payne ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kolbepayne) January 8, 2021

Payne is the hottest developer to leave Halo Infinite in recent many years. Other noteworthy developers who have exited the project consist of innovative director Tim Longo, govt producer Mary Olson and match director Chris Lee.

Lee stepped down from his role in Oct adhering to the game’s hold off. “I have stepped back again from Infinite and I am looking at long run alternatives. I believe in the group and am assured they will produce a excellent sport and now is a excellent time for me to stage absent,” he reported.

In a more current update, Microsoft verified that Halo Infinite will start in Fall this 12 months, even though noting there is however “more to be done” in conditions of its graphics. Studio head Bonnie Ross has also reassured admirers that Halo Infinite will be “the Halo game you deserve”.