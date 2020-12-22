‘Halloween’ filmmaker David Gordon Inexperienced to direct ‘The Exorcist’ sequel

Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Eco-friendly is reportedly in talks to immediate a remake of The Exorcist, according to Observer.

The film would be introduced by means of Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek, with Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson on board as producers.

Green would be subsequent in the footsteps of William Friedkin who directed the initial film in 1973, which went on to make $193 million throughout the world.

The Exorcist was the maximum-grossing R-rated horror film of all time until It defeat their document in 2017.

The forthcoming remake would be the up coming chapter in Green’s partnership with Blumhouse, exactly where the filmmaker directed Halloween in 2018, therefore reinvigorating the franchise established by John Carpenter.

Inexperienced will next be directing two Halloween sequels: Halloween Kills, set for release in 2021, and Halloween Ends, scheduled for 2022.

There is no word nonetheless on whether or not Green’s Exorcist remake would be released in advance of or right after both of those forthcoming Halloween films.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis not long ago teased the forthcoming sequel, calling it “a masterpiece”.

Nodding to this year’s reigniting of the Black Life Make a difference movement, the actress said: “The electric power, of the rage of voices, big groups of men and women coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about].”

She added: “When you see it, it’s a seething group of folks transferring through the story as a massive angry group,” she stated. “It’s seriously, seriously, really extreme. It is a masterpiece.”

Halloween Kills is set to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2021.