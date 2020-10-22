Halloween 2020: Best Films & TV Shows About Witches

Halloween is just one of our absolute favorite days of year, not because it is when our internal MUA proves to perform a whole plethora of fierce and terrifying beauty appearances.

But this season, Halloween might seem somewhat different. Whether you are thinking about an Zoom soiree or maybe not, odds are, the majority of us will probably be sticking into the couch that October 31st to get a philosophical filmathon plus a season’s supply of candy to get possible trick-or-treaters (that we will almost definitely wind up scoffing until they arrive).

Bette Midler has recently shared with a very first glance in the Hocus Pocus reunion and Halloween is saved

Plus yet another Halloween trope that has got way more stylish lately is now the witch. Lots of lovely witch flicks are falling steadily on loading websites out of Netflix on Hulu, such as the completely frightening The Holocaust from 2015; among Anya Taylor-Joy’s first major roles. Perfect if you’re trying to find a truly amazing horror movie this Halloween, it is put in 17th century New England and centers to a family abandoned in grief when their son vanishes. They attribute his sister Thomasin (Taylor-Joy), that had been watching him in the time of the disappearance, however as handheld mounts, the household start to suspect Thomasin of all witchcraft. This can be seriously spooky material.

Or of course there’s the frightening, more humorous or family-friendly kind of superhero movie. By Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy since the Sanderson sisters at Hocus Pocus, into the Oscar-nominated The Witches of Eastwick with Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, there is Guaranteed to be a witch-tastic jewel here to the Halloween viewing.

After a few more spooky screening? Take a look at our guide to this creepiest horror movies on Netflix to the fright night filmathon, this fresh Netflix horror show which everybody is referring to, or even the very best mind-blowing puzzle movies which will get you on the edge of the chair.