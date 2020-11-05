Halle Berry’s smitten with ‘caring’ Van Hunt

Halle Berry’s “caring” boyfriend Van Hunt has taught her to “love again”.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry (c) Instagram

The 54-year-old actress – who has 12-year-old Nahla with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and seven-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez – has fallen head over heels with the 50-year-old musician, with an insider claiming the loved-up pair’s “chemistry is through the roof”.

A source told Us Weekly: “She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself.

“He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September, when the former Bond girl posted a picture of herself donning a t-shirt with the musician’s name emblazoned across it and tagged him in it.

In July, Halle sparked speculation she had a new man when she shared a picture of her feet playing footsie with a male in bed during a romantic birthday trip to Las Vegas.

And in the caption for the snap in the Van merchandise, Halle wrote: “now ya know…”, along with the foot emoji and a black love heart.

The picture of the feet was captioned: “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!

“You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.”

Van also shared snaps with the ‘Catwoman’ star on his own page on the photo-sharing app, and even posted an intimate photo of Halle leaning in to give him a kiss on the cheek.

He wrote underneath it: “Kisses land softly.”

Before meeting Van, Halle admitted that while she has always been “relationship-oriented” she was enjoying having more time with just her children and was even considering giving up dating for good.

She said: “I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure.

“I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.

“And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

Halle has also previously been married to Eric Benét and David Justice.