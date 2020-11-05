Entertainment

Halle Berry: The New BLACK Boyfriend Taught Me How To Love Again!!

November 5, 2020
Lady Halle Berry is actually in love for the very first time in a very long time – and now using a Black guy. Halle has been communicating White men solely for yesteryear 10 yearsago.

Since MTO News first reported, Halle’s been relationship 50-year old singer and songwriter Van Hunt for the previous several weeks which she supported through social networking in September.

And a new report has maintained the fledgling bunch is performing better than ever before.  

‘She has had any adverse experiences [with men] however Van has instructed her to appreciate again — and appreciate himself,’ a person has informed UsWeekly. ‘He is a wonderful, affectionate guy. Their chemistry is through the roof’

HALLE’S SHOWING OFF 54-YEAR-OLD BIKINI BODY

The 54-year-old celebrity continued to confer with her brand new bae, stating’you know’ when you have seen The One.

Listed below are pics of this few on Halloween:

And here are a few additional pics of Halle’s new love.

