Hale School graduate Rohan Zakharia provides a solo percussion recital as part of Restart the Arts in Government House this month prior to jetting off to research at the usa.

Rohan, 18, has won a spot in the New England Conservatory in Boston, the earliest of its type in the usa and among the planet’s most prestigious, beginning a Faculties Bachelor of Music in Percussion Performance degree following year.

Camera IconRohan Zakharia

Rohan studied percussion in Hale using Joel Bass — that will probably accompany the concert and also WA Symphony Orchestra main percussionist Brian Maloney.

He was the leader from the Australian Youth Orchestra’s Young Symphonists’ App, a top association for emerging Australian musicians.

The app in Government House comprises Fugue in G minor by J.S. Bach, initially for violin, also functions written for percussion, starting using Rebonds B from Iannis Xenakis and finishing with Marimba Concerto Movement 3 by Emmanuel Sejourne.

“From screens of intensity and virtuoso, to lyrical ballads and stunning melodies, these functions onto the marimba, vibraphone, along with multi-percussion will exhibit the most genuinely energetic and captivating character of percussion,” Rohan said.

The concert is around November 29, 5pm-6pm, in Government House, Perth. Tickets are offered on https://www.trybooking.com/BLYKL.