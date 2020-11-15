Entertainment

Hale graduate Rohan Zakharia performs solo percussion in Government House before research in the US

November 15, 2020
2 Min Read
Hale School graduate Rohan Zakharia provides a solo percussion recital as part of Restart the Arts in Government House this month prior to jetting off to research at the usa.

Rohan, 18, has won a spot in the New England Conservatory in Boston, the earliest of its type in the usa and among the planet’s most prestigious, beginning a Faculties Bachelor of Music in Percussion Performance degree following year.

Camera IconRohan Zakharia

Rohan studied percussion in Hale using Joel Bass — that will probably accompany the concert and also WA Symphony Orchestra main percussionist Brian Maloney.

He was the leader from the Australian Youth Orchestra’s Young Symphonists’ App, a top association for emerging Australian musicians.

The app in Government House comprises Fugue in G minor by J.S. Bach, initially for violin, also functions written for percussion, starting using Rebonds B from Iannis Xenakis and finishing with Marimba Concerto Movement 3 by Emmanuel Sejourne.

“From screens of intensity and virtuoso, to lyrical ballads and stunning melodies, these functions onto the marimba, vibraphone, along with multi-percussion will exhibit the most genuinely energetic and captivating character of percussion,” Rohan said.

Breaking NEWS  Perth Symphony Orchestra brings Mozart by Candlelight to Perth Concert Hall

The concert is around November 29, 5pm-6pm, in Government House, Perth. Tickets are offered on https://www.trybooking.com/BLYKL.

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket.

