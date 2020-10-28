Hair Power: Me & My Favorite: Emma Dabiri’s Documentary for Channel 4

To mark Black History Month, Channel 4 is Broadcasting a documentary about afro, textured and Curled hair, and how it shapes the black experience in Britain.

Inspired by Emma Dabiri — social historian and writer whose debut book Do not Touch My Hair has been printed in 2019 to global acclaim — that the documentary from Channel 4 and also Pulse Movies (co-funded from Dove and Unilever Entertainment) investigates how the identities of black women and men are shaped by their own hair.

Now is World Afro Day, calling for an end to discrimination against afro baldness colleges for great

The 50-minute movie will research a topic That Has been overlooked and ignored by culture. Throughout the tales mentioned by Dabiri’s interviewees, Hair Power: Me & Afro investigates how afro-textured hair thinning has taken out from blot, religions, pain and dismissal, for party, empowerment, and the greatest rejection of white attractiveness archetypes and morals.

Hair Power: Me & My Afro may even form a deep dip into the politics and history of afro hair, in addition to the way deeply-entrenched systemic racism has direct to hair-related microaggressions (for instance, white folks thinking it is okay to touch somebody’s afro hair), cultural appropriation and prejudicial problems within the united kingdom education system, that sees students being penalized for’unsuitable’ hair fashions.

The enthusiasm for your documentary is currently building on social networking, with remarks like’Cannot wait to watch @EmmaDabiri’s documentary comprising a few strong girls’ and’Looking forward to seeing this’.

We also can not wait to see this kind of important bit of movie; one which not just shines a light onto the political and cultural importance of afro-textured own hair, but one which investigates the incidence of systemic racism and subconscious prejudice in the united kingdom.

Each of the gorgeous afro inspiration you might possibly desire

View the trailer for Hair Power: Me & Afro under, also tune in tonight (Tuesday 27th October) in 10. 15pm Channel 4, or even flow on All 4 soon after transmission.