Hailey Baldwin, Scooter Braun and Extra Respond to Ariana Grande’s Engagement

The pop star confirmed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays with some big information!

Using to her Instagram on Sunday, the pop star, 27, appeared to announce she was engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, as she posted a photograph album of the few, which bundled a couple snaps of a glowing ring.

“without end n then some,” the “No Tears Still left to Cry” songstress captioned the adorable pictures.

Hailey Baldwin was quick to comment, posting, “YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so delighted for you fellas!!”

“💞💞💞💞 this ring is almost everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I appreciate ypu [sic],” wrote Demi Lovato.

Ariana’s supervisor Scooter Braun shared, “👏👏👏👏👏❤️,” right before next up with, “congrats to these two remarkable souls. Ari we like you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a blessed gentleman. ❤️”

“Screamingggggg,” wrote singer Tinashe in the feedback area.

Ariana’s individual mom, Joan Grande, gave a shout out, declaring, “Sooo sooo sooo content!!!! Enjoy you two!!!”

The singer and her genuine estate agent beau were initial connected again in March and have considering that been quarantining jointly, according to TMZ.

On May perhaps 8, the pair appeared to validate their partnership with a cameo for Ariana’s “Trapped With U” new music online video. They created it Instagram formal in June following Ariana shared cute snaps of them jointly.

The “thank u, next” hitmaker is no stranger to stating “I do.” Back again in June 2018, she turned engaged to “Saturday Evening Live” star Pete Davidson just after only a several months of relationship.

Nonetheless, the couple break up the following October.

TooFab has arrived at out to Ariana’s reps for remark.

This story is establishing.