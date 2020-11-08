Hailey Baldwin Responds to Justin Bieber Pregnancy, Baby Rumors

Did Bieber fever turn into baby fever? Hailey Baldwin responded to Justin Bieber pregnancy rumors. The model took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to shut down a report report that she’s pregnant with her and the “Lonely” singer’s first child.

In an Instagram Story, Baldwin slammed Us Weekly for planning to publish an article claiming that she’s pregnant. “Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @UsWeekly. I’m not pregnant,” Baldwin wrote. “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important AKA the election.” She accompanied her post with three blue heart emojis.

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018 after almost four years of on-again, off-again dating. In July 2019, Baldwin joked that she had baby fever after her best friend, Kylie Jenner, posted a photo of her baby daughter, Stormi. “Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 She’s the sweetest,” Baldwin commented on the post.

A source also told HollywoodLife in May 2020 that Bieber and Baldwin, who celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary in September, want to start a family but aren’t in a rush. “Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now,” the insider said. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby.”

The source continued, “They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings…[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now.”

At PaleyFest L.A. in August, Baldwin confirmed that she and Justin haven’t made any babies in quarantine. “We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” she said. “Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time.”

She continued, “Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married. We’ve just been…getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

Her husband, for his part, added, “It’s surprisingly pretty good for us. Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling and that hurts us. But for us, we’ve really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spending a lot of time with each other and not traveling, but road-tripping.”