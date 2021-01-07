Hackney Council cyber hackers publish stolen data on dim net

Experts stated a restricted set of information and facts had been put out on the dark world-wide-web but stressed it was not greatly accessible on community message boards nor available by way of world wide web lookup engines.

The council mentioned the extensive the vast majority of delicate or personal details it retains appears to have been unaffected.

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville said in a statement: “It is completely deplorable that organised criminals selected last calendar year to intentionally attack Hackney, harmful expert services and stealing from our borough, our team, and our residents in this way, and all whilst we have been in the center of responding to a international pandemic.

“Now, 4 months on, at the start out of a new calendar year and as we are all responding to the 2nd wave, they have made the decision to compound that attack and now release stolen knowledge.

The cyber attack in October took several of the council’s online products and services offline.

Mr Glanville apologised to inhabitants for the issue the incident experienced prompted and verified that any one influenced would be contacted directly.

“I absolutely fully grasp and share the issue of residents and team about any threat to their individual knowledge, and we are working as swiftly as attainable with our associates to assess the info and consider motion, including informing individuals who are influenced,” he mentioned.

“While we feel this publication will not directly influence the broad vast majority of Hackney’s inhabitants and organizations, that can come to feel like cold consolation, and we are sorry for the be concerned and upset this will cause them.