Haaland desired to perform with Lampard, Caicedo most up-to-date, Arsenal defeat reaction

After spending about £200million in the summer season, Chelsea are searching to harmony the textbooks.

In accordance to the Athletic, Fikayo Tomori is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Newcastle.

The futures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen are also up in the air, with Barcelona and PSG checking the German defender’s availability.

In the meantime, Chelsea are reportedly eager to carry Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge upcoming thirty day period.

It had been claimed that the Blues would eye up a summertime shift for the Norwegian.

But ESPN have now said that Chelsea are accelerating their strategies to sign him and will appear to secure his expert services in January.

However it is comprehended that Borussia Dortmund are not likely to be keen on marketing him in the New Year.

In other news, Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has stated Jorginho ought to modify his penalty operate-up following lacking his spot-kick from Arsenal.

He explained to ESPN: “He [Jorginho] has to halt that. When you do that and you score, every person is likely to say ‘Wow it is great, a superior trick’.

“But when the goalkeeper stops it, you seem like a idiot. Really don’t participate in with the goalkeepers. Shoot [it low and hard] and it is going to be alright.”

And ultimately, Malmo have uncovered they will want a document payment for gifted defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, amid fascination from Chelsea.

In accordance to reviews in Sweden, the 21-12 months-outdated will be available for no a lot less than £8.1m – a price that just beats what Malmo been given from Ajax for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2001.