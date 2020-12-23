Haaland and Rice top targets, Chilwell personal injury updates

Fantastic Early morning CHELSEA Admirers

Monday night’s 3- victory over West Ham was rather marred by Ben Chilwell’s worrying early harm.

The guy himself seems to be optimistic, nonetheless, tweeting: “Back to profitable ways. Hopefully damage is not so bad”

And with or with out his £50million remaining-back, as properly as Reece James, Frank Lampard is unconcerned ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal – obtaining been impressed by Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri.

The manager stated: “We want to assault with our comprehensive-backs, they know that. Reece and Chilly have been doing truly very well, we hope their accidents are not that negative and they will be in and all around the video games in excess of Xmas, so we’ll see.

“But I was pleased with the two lads, they were at ease.”

In accordance to Sky Sport around in Germany, the Blues are set for a different chaotic calendar year in the transfer window, just after reinvesting £200m in 2020.

They reckon that the Blues will seem to flog Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses.

And in return, they could go right after the likes of Erling Haaland and Declan Rice.