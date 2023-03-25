Gwyneth Paltrow’s Courtroom Attire Is Outstanding. Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom attire is a textbook example of “rich parent” attire.

After a 2016 incident on the ski slopes and a 2019 lawsuit for an alleged hit-and-run, the founder of Goop is currently in Utah for a civil trial.

Each day of her trial, Paltrow has worn the clothes for which she has become known: exquisitely designed neutrals. And as expected, some of the pieces are from her G. Label by Goop collection.

The first time Paltrow appeared in court, she wore a cream-colored bulky sweater with slouchy brown pants. The sweater is presumably from the actress’ G Label collection; similar versions are available for $595 here and here.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Interrogated at Trial About Her Relationship with Taylor Swift and $1 ‘symbolic’ Countersuit!

She’s covered up her looks with a long olive green coat to enter and depart from the courthouse, throwing in the sole flash of color to her bland palette of outfits. She rounded off this look with brown Celine boots that retail for $1,200 and Ray-Ban Aviator Chromance sunglasses that retail for $248.

Paltrow also wore a multitude of bracelets and necklaces, most of which were from the brand Foundrae, which she promotes on Goop and her own G. Label by Goop. She’s loved gold accessories, such as chain-link bracelets, and necklaces. Many of these stand out against her neutral attire, such as this cream cardigan and brown purse.

On her third day in court, Paltrow wore a double-breasted, slouchy knit suit. She maintained a casual appearance by layering a ribbed tank over the jacket. Instead of allowing it to become too casual, she rearranged her jewelry.

Related: Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth Is Disclosed Amid Allegations that Jason Sudeikis Has Placed Her in ‘debt’

Paltrow spoke in court on Friday while wearing a black polo shirt, a long navy skirt, and $1,450 black Prada boots.

Paltrow is testifying in a civil lawsuit in Park City, Utah, after being sued for a 2016 skiing collision by retired physician Terry Sanderson.

She took the witness on Friday, answering questions from opposing counsel on the disaster that occurred on the slopes of Utah’s Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016. Both sides agree the collision occurred, but they hold divergent opinions regarding who was at fault.

At one point, Paltrow was asked about skiing rules and etiquette, and she stated under oath, “Because I was hit by Mr. Sanderson and he was at fault, I assumed that Eric [Christiansen], who was our ski instructor who was there at the time who was overseeing the event, he said, ‘I’m going to leave all of your information,’ and he said, ‘You should go ski down,’ because my children were waiting.”

Tuesday marked the beginning of the trial, which is expected to include testimony from Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who were there on the day of the event. After the accident, Sanderson, a retired optometrist, saw an “acute” decline in his health, as described by the defense’s expert witnesses and family members.

Sanderson’s attorneys claimed he incurred injuries such as fractured ribs and lifelong brain damage, while Paltrow’s team said the medical effects of the incident were overstated, arguing Sanderson is attempting to capitalize on the Goop founder’s popularity.