Gwendlyn Brown Thanks “Weed Man” on Christmas. Does She Get High?!?

As previously claimed, in stunning trend, the Sister Wives all bought together for Christmas this year.

How distinctive, proper?

For 18-year old Gwendlyn Brown, even so, this may well have been awesome… but it wasn’t the coolest section of her getaway period.

Nope.

What Brown was seemingly thankful for on Jesus Christ’s birthday was… her drug supplier?!?

Indeed!

Gwendlyn posted a meme on her Instagram Story late very last week, thanking “those doing the job this Xmas.”

Included on the list have been gas station staff… Uber motorists… fireplace fighters… unexpected emergency health care products and services… Walmart workforce… and “the weed guy.”

Hey, she mentioned it!

Not us.

Even though the Brown household has never ever disclosed their stance on cannabis, Kody — the father of 18 and the patriarch of this polygamous clan — has stated on Sister Wives that mormons “traditionally do not consume alcohol.”

Truthful plenty of.

We regard religious beliefs and conclusions dependent on these beliefs, of program.

Even so, before this year, Meri Brown stated for the duration of a Facebook Live that her daughter Mariah, 25, proposed CBD products to aid relieve anxiety right after Kody complained he has experienced hassle sleeping.

She didn’t definitely appear to be joking, both, whilst we won’t be able to confirm that Kody at any time took any.

The Sister Wives loved ones, of system, belongs to the Apostolic United Brethren, which is a Mormon fundamentalist group.

But Gwendlyn does not stick to her relatives’ stringent beliefs.

She expressed uncertainty about her family’s religion just previously this month.

“I hate being requested to describe my spiritual sights bc I don’t even know,” she wrote on line, incorporating:

“I do not know why god built eve sin then let his son die to forgive the sin that was his personal fault and if he’s all-powerful why’d he permit satan occur? I never no. Head empty. Amen.”

An open and proud bisexual, the teenager ongoing as follows:

“Could possibly just mess all around and sign up for The Satanic Temple — just incase ya girl demands an abortion bc we all know that right’s gonna get taken absent before long.”

She afterwards captioned an e-mail confirming her membership to The Satanic Temple by penning these a few easy text:

“I did it.”

For the report, The Satanic Temple does NOT worship satan and is not a part of The Church of Satan.

Gwendlyn ordinarily makes use of her social media system to encourage Black Life Subject, LGBTQ rights and to convey her liberal political viewpoints.

In August, she uncovered she is bisexual.

“I in no way ‘came out’ since I was by no means ‘in.’ I’m just bi,” she informed The Sunlight simply at the time.

Edit Delete