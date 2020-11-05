Gwen Stefani’s engagement excitement: ‘She is ecstatic’

Gwen Stefani is “ecstatic” about her engagement news.

Gwen Stefani

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker recently got engaged to her partner Blake Shelton, and sources have now said the 44-year-old country star made sure to get her entire family’s approval before the “surprise” proposal, which left Gwen speechless.

An insider told People magazine: “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

Sources had previously revealed the ‘God’s Country’ star had involved Gwen’s three sons – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, whom she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – in his proposal plans.

They said last month: “Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys. They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.”

But when it came to the proposal itself, Blake took the traditional route by speaking to Gwen’s father to get his approval.

The source added: “Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage. Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time.”

Whilst Blake was originally keen on taking his romance with Gwen, 51, as slow as possible, sources say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has made him realise “the importance of spending life with the person you love”.

The source explained: “Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time. During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love. Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage didn’t work out. She wasn’t in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready.”

“They both live incredibly busy lives and have managed to make sure they work together and spend as much time as they can together. The pandemic has given them both the time they needed to slow down and just appreciate and love each other.”