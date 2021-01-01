Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Most Notorious Appears In Enable Me Reintroduce Myself Tunes Video

Gwen’s looks from “Just a Woman,” “Will not Speak” and additional all get an enhance.

Gwen Stefani is reintroducing herself … by having a stroll down a pretty fashionable memory lane.

The 51-12 months-previous singer recreated some of the most notorious seems to be of her job for the new new music video clip for “Permit Me Introduce Myself,” which dropped New Year’s Working day.

Among the previous getups to get a revamp for the new clip: Her athletic dress in from No Doubt’s 1995 “Just a Lady” songs movie, her Alice In Wonderland-themed outfit from “What You Ready For,” her polka dot gown (and orange!) from the “Never Communicate” movie, the bejeweled blue seem she rocked at the 1998 MTV Movie Tunes Awards and even her pink hair/braces glimpse from 1999.

Her Harajuku ladies also make a cameo in the clip, as does her huge engagement ring from Blake Shelton.

“Virtually won’t be able to believe that i bought to revisit the original outdated me,” Gwen shared on Twitter after the movie went reside. “This a person is for all the outdated college and the new school….got a smile on my deal with go forward and move it on.”

Stylist Rob Zangardi also shared a selection of aspect-by-sides on his formal Instagram webpage Friday early morning, demonstrating how substantially function went into having every glance — all 18 of them! — just suitable for the shoot.