Gwen Stefani Looked Back On Her Relationship With Blake Shelton Before Announcing Their Engagement

Before they announced their participation, Gwen Stefani was gushing about Blake Shelton through an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers weekly.

The 50-year old singer started up about the way she really did not understand who Blake was earlier working with him about The Voice.

“I think about this a great deal. I really like to play with this game together in which I envision myself in my Voice seat, right, since I did not understand Blake Shelton existed until I went on this series,” she shared with all my bunch. “Meanwhile he is literally among the greatest, for example, 27 number one radio hits, you understand, he is mad. I just like to envision myself and consider until I knew him that first time I did not understand him at all”

Gwen added,”And imagine, today like he is my boyfriend and that I won a tune onto a nation –for example, it is too difficult to envision.”

She revealed that it is still difficult for her to understand that they’ve the connection they have today, however, is thankful for it.

“It is inconceivable that we’d even understand each other and become friends let alone conduct music together. But in exactly the exact same time that it’s like we’ve so many things which come together and have been exactly the same, in spite of songs.”

Gwen and Blake declared their engagement only the day later, using a candy pic that showed away Gwen‘s ring. Watch it all here!