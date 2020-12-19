Guy Utd star Marcus Rashford set to be ‘rewarded for red-scorching form with bumper new agreement in the New Year’

MANCHESTER UNITED are getting ready to give Marcus Rashford a beneficial new agreement, in accordance to reports.

The Red Devils are eager to reward their homegrown star for his scintillating variety this period.

Rashford, 23, took his season’s tally to 12 on Thursday scoring two times in the 3-2 get above Sheffield United.

His recent deal expires in the summertime on 2023 while the club have the possibility of an further yr.

In accordance to the Mirror, club chiefs want him to sign a new prolonged-phrase extension immediately after the New Yr and just before subsequent summer’s Euros.

He presently earns in the region of £200,000-a-7 days not like bonuses and his new offer will see him pocket a fork out rise.

Rashford, who has been at the club because 2005, burst onto the scene nearly five years ago with two ambitions on his very first team debut versus Midtylland.

He has gone from power to power due to the fact, the two on and off the industry, and a short while ago admitted he wishes to remain at Aged Trafford for life.

Before this month, Rashford said: “The bond that I have with United is much increased than just these very last five decades, and it will permanently be larger than my actual occupation.

“For me, I by no means appear further than Manchester United.

“As a child I’ve in no way seemed further than Manchester United in my head, it wouldn’t sit proper for me to be pulling on a different shirt.

“I just want to do the very best I can for the club even though I am here, so with any luck , I’m in this article for the lengthy phrase.”

