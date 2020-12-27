Guy Utd news: Sam Allardyce battling for Dan James personal loan deal

Sam Allardyce is hoping to tempt Daniel James absent from Manchester United and to West Brom on personal loan in January, despite the Wales global acquiring again into the Purple Devils starting up XI of late.

The 23-12 months-outdated winger has been in-and-out of the United team in excess of the past 18 months but has begun in the latest Premier League matches versus Leeds United and Leicester Metropolis.

Both equally Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood ended up on the bench on Saturday as James started the contest against the Foxes, which finished 2-2 at the King Energy.

Nevertheless, other Leading League sides are nonetheless assured that they could possibly be ready to tempt the flying winger absent from Previous Trafford with the promise of significantly much more typical 1st workforce action, with James continue to only creating five league appearances this campaign.

The Each day Star report that Massive Sam is keen to acquire James to West Brom and strengthen their struggle versus relegation following Allardyce took over from Slaven Bilic previously this thirty day period.

Leeds, Brighton and Burnley are all joined with the former Swansea male as effectively and will be completely ready to make a go if United do make him accessible.

The Yorkshire club have experimented with to signal James 2 times right before and came near prior to he moved to Outdated Trafford and could have but a different go to persuade him to go to Elland Highway.

On the other hand, with a busy agenda ahead in the Premier League, Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup, it appears unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to permit a first group performer depart on personal loan.

Speaking immediately after James scored in the 6-2 win in excess of Leeds, Solskjaer stated: ‘Dan’s a Gentleman United player. He’s tested time and time yet again how he can strengthen our performances at times with his fantastic tempo.

‘His speed is unattainable to prevent. Dan’s bought a major part to engage in for us and it has absolutely nothing to do with no matter what club he approximately signed for.’

A lot more : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he ‘tears his hair out’ with Bruno Fernandes just after mistake in Manchester United’s draw vs Leicester

A lot more : Frank Lampard slams Timo Werner efficiency in Chelsea loss to Arsenal

Follow Metro Activity throughout our social channels, on Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

For extra stories like this, examine our activity site.