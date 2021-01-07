Guy shot in Derry ‘paramilitary-fashion attack’

A gentleman has been shot in a paramilitary-design and style assault in Londonderry, police have said.

t transpired in the Southway area of Creggan on Wednesday at close to 7.30pm.

The target, aged in his 30s, was shot in the leg and taken to medical center for cure.

The PSNI described the incident as “barbaric”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Burns reported these dependable for it do not add to the neighborhood or stand for its interests.

“Nor do they contribute nearly anything to it,” he extra.

“They do it to consider and exert impact, or gain manage of all those they assert to stand for.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Tina Burke condemned the attack.

She added: “There is no put for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information and facts need to provide it forward to the police.”

DUP Foyle MLA Garry Middleton said the taking pictures was “disgraceful.”

“There is no put for this violence in our society,” he tweeted.

Law enforcement have appealed for information.

