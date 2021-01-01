Guy arrested in connection with pensioner murder

Law enforcement on the hunt for Leighton Snook in relationship with the murder of a pensioner previously this 7 days have arrested a 28-calendar year-outdated gentleman in Colchester.

he suspect was required in link with the killing of 83-calendar year-previous Donald Ralph at his dwelling in the village of the Essex village of Aldham on Tuesday.

A 16-calendar year-outdated boy from Leicester was arrested on Wednesday evening but Essex Law enforcement had been hunting for Snook.

The power claimed a 28-yr-aged male was arrested in Colchester on New Year’s Working day in link with the murder and they had been no for a longer period wanting for the suspect.

Two adult men aged 30 and 39 and a 21-calendar year-old girl have also been arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender.

All 4 stay in custody for questioning, together with the 16-12 months-outdated.

Investigators had also been searching for Mr Ralph’s auto, a blue Volvo V50, which was stolen from his handle.

It has now been positioned in Hastings, Essex Police said.

Anybody with any info about the murder is urged to call law enforcement or connect with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Ralph’s family members described him as currently being “very young at heart” and a person who liked becoming in the countryside.

His niece, Tina Ralph, stated: “He was a man who liked all points countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as very well as being an avid hen lover.

“He beloved horse racing and put in quite a few a pleased Saturday owning a very little flutter.

“Don was a special character, who will be significantly missed by his vast circle of mates, and all his household.”

PA