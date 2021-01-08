Guy accused of plying boy (13) with drugs right before sexual assault assumed he was 19, courts informed

A person accused of plying a schoolboy with medicines and sexually assaulting him assumed he was 19, the Higher Court was advised on Friday.

he 13-yr-aged youth invested 16 several hours unconscious in healthcare facility immediately after collapsing outside at the defendant’s flat in north Belfast, a choose was told.

Counsel for the 43-calendar year-outdated man claimed the incident on December 30 may possibly have been a “consume-fuelled misunderstanding”.

He was refused bail, however, thanks to the risk of possible re-offending.

The defendant is not becoming named to secure the boy’s identity.

He denies sexual assault, becoming concerned in the source of medication, inciting the kid to have interaction in sexual activity and administering hashish and diazepam with the intention of stupefying him for sexual action.

Police had been alerted when the alleged victim explained to his father he experienced been specified alcoholic beverages, medicines and sexually assaulted.

His close friends claimed he went missing for three several hours after becoming offered some ‘green’ – cannabis – and heading back to the defendant’s condominium.

Crown lawyer Mark Farrell explained they went to search for him at the address, exactly where he emerged in a entirely intoxicated state.

“The hurt party suggests he remembers heading down the stairs and collapsing exterior the block of flats,” counsel stated.

He was carried property by his friends, but had to be taken to medical center in an unresponsive state, in accordance to the prosecution.

When the boy arrived round he claimed the defendant had invited him back again for a smoke when they achieved at a nearby fast food cafe.

Again at the flat the gentleman delivered him with cigarettes, a joint, a amount of ‘blues’ and tried using to kiss him, it was alleged.

Opposing bail, Mr Farrell submitted: “Police say this was an opportunistic assault on a younger boy.”

All through law enforcement interviews the defendant accepted inviting the hurt social gathering back again to his flat for drinks, but denied featuring any prescription drugs.

He also rejected allegations that he tried to kiss the youth, insisting that he was not into boys.

Defence barrister Jonpaul Shields explained to the courtroom: “He mentioned he considered the boy in his flat was more mature, about 19.”

Describing his consumer as an alcoholic, Mr Shields argued that the alleged sexual determination could be erroneous.

“It may be absent in this circumstance, and this may possibly have been merely a consume-fuelled misunderstanding,” he reported.

But denying bail, Mr Justice Humphreys dominated: “I’m not satisfied that the chance of re-offending and interference with the wounded celebration can be thoroughly managed.”

Belfast Telegraph