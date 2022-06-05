Guns Akimbo Controversy: Why the Daniel Radcliffe Movie Is Causing Major Controversy

The producers of Guns Akimbo said the movie will still come out as planned, even though its director Jason Lei Howden is in the middle of a racism debate on Twitter.

In the action-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe plays a video game designer who gets pulled into a real-life death match that is being broadcast online.

Over the weekend, there was a backlash on social media against Howden after he seemed to defend a writer’s use of a racial slur and attack those who criticized it.

The trouble started when screenshots showed that Dilara Elbit, who is not black, used the N-word in a private group chat. Elbit is a film writer and the editor-in-chief of Much Ado About Cinema.

Several of Elbir’s coworkers on Much Ado quit in protest of her use of the racial slur, and after getting a lot of criticism on Twitter, she tweeted an apology video that has since been deleted and “suggested a suicide attempt,” according to Vulture, which also said she was safe and in the hospital.

Then, Howden wrote a thread in which he called Elbir’s critics “woke cyberbullies” and tweeted a list of Much Ado’s former employees to find out who was criticizing.

Even though “Guns Akimbo” director Jason Lei Howden was accused of cyberbullying film critics of color on Twitter, distributor Saban Films said it still plans to release the action movie starring Daniel Radcliffe on February 28.

A Saban Films rep told IndieWire on Monday, “We’re putting out ‘Guns Akimbo’ this Friday, February 28.” “We don’t agree with or support Mr. Howden’s upsetting and disturbing online behavior, but we do support the film and all the hard work and dedication that went into making “Guns Akimbo.”

Late last week, a fast-spreading tweet about film journalist and editor-in-chief of a small film site, Much Ado About Cinema, Dilara Elbir, showed a screenshot of a Twitter direct message in which Elbir used a racial slur. This started the controversy. In response, there were a lot of messages about Elbir on social media. Most of Elbir’s writers left the site in the days after that. Last Thursday, Elbit posted a series of emotional videos online in which he said he was going to kill himself. Both the website and the videos are now down. A friend on Twitter said that Elbir was in the hospital as of Friday. (The user has deleted the original callout tweet that showed Elbir using the N-word.)

In response, as Twitter screenshots (some of which are shown below) showed, Howden started going after certain writers on Twitter and accusing them of cyberbullying Elbir into trying to kill herself. “You made a woman feel so bad that she tried to kill herself. I hope no film site ever hires you again,” was just one of the many tweets Howden sent to writer Valerie Complex.

All of the people he seems to harass are either women or people of color who don’t identify with either gender. Rodrigo Perez, the editor-in-chief of The Playlist, wrote about the online harassment in a Twitter thread, which you can see below.

The dozen or so writers who left Much Ado About Cinema because of Howden’s online rants were “harassed and sent death threats,” Complex told IndieWire. (Another example comes from Twitter, where writer Mia Vicino-Pitt said she was leaving the site.) “I wrote a post asking why he did that, and I told him he was fucking crazy to think it was funny to be racist. And that’s when he and I started fighting. Said that I tried to kill Dilara and that all he does is bother any WoC with something to say. This has already been going on for 48 hours. from many different profiles. It has been crazy.”

Since then, Howden’s Twitter account has been shut down. But it’s said that Howden kept sending harassing tweets from the official “Guns Akimbo” account, which still exists but hasn’t tweeted since February 22.

As soon as Howden’s rude tweets went live, he got a lot of negative feedback. The director had to apologize before he deleted his Twitter account for good. “Hello everyone,” he wrote. “Just to clear things up, I only meant for my posts to be about bullying. I’m not in favor of Dilara’s DM. Racism is not okay in any situation. I like what @DarkSkyLady and @ValerieComplex do, but not when they bully. My mom killed herself after being bullied for a long time, which I didn’t find out about until it was too late. Seeing other people do the same thing is very painful and pointless. #GunsAkimbo was meant to shine a light on online bullying. Ironic. I’m sorry to everyone I hurt, I didn’t mean to do that.”

This Friday, Guns Akimbo will open, and this is probably not the kind of press that the distributor wanted before the opening. Several critics have said they won’t write about the movie, including Robert Daniels, a writer for RogerEbert.com who pulled his review of the movie with the support of long-time editor Brian Tallerico.

Howden is a pretty new director, and his last movie, Deathgasm, was a horror comedy that got good reviews. This is the first time the director has worked with an A-list star, so there were high hopes for this action-comedy about “online bullying.” But the director’s Twitter attack will make the movie’s message about the subject look bad, no matter what it was.

Guns Akimbo was written and directed by Jason Lei Howden. Daniel Radcliffe, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mark Rowley, and Colin Moy are among the actors in the film. Samara Weaving and Ned Dennehy. The movie comes out on March 5.