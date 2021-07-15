Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake is one of the latest additions to Netflix’s thriller collection. It stars Karen Gillan in the lead role with a supporting cast comprising of Lena Hwadly, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, and Michelle Yeoh. The movie features heavy themes of feminism and some bloody action for all the action-goers.

The plot sets Samantha in the main role who works with the organization called The Firm. After her mother who also worked as an assassin for the same organization vanished 15 years ago, Sam took the mantle to continue the legacy. However, her dandy days got over as she became engulfed in a war that pitted her against her employer. It was up to now Sam and her mother’s acquaintances to wage the war and save the day.

The movie had rapid action and it’s possible to miss out on quite a few details. If you’re one of those, we are here for you with the explained ending of Gunpowder Milkshake.

Gunpowder Milkshake Ending Explained – Who Died And Who Lived?

Prologue

The movie begins with Sam who’s engaged in a battle with some army. She’s currently an assassin employed at The Firm. The Firm is large organizations that carry out shady business through their network of assassins. Nathan is one of the officers of this organization who tasks Sam with a mission.

She has to collect some money from this guy called David who seems to have cheated some money from them. She tries to give him a fair warning in her way, however, some kidnappers abduct her 8-year-old daughter Emily. Now Sam has to make the toughest decision of her life. Will she save Emily or go against The Firm?

Saving Emily and Reunion With Scarlett

Sam decides to save the kid and declare her choice to The Firm. To deal with her, Nathan sends some men, however, they don’t hold a candle to her. Sam immediately subdues them and takes Emily with her. She decides to meet with her mother who’s currently at a library.

Sam and her mother’s acquaintances arrive at the library to meet Scarlett. They ready themselves for the upcoming wave of troops. Before the breakage occurs, Sam confronts Emily about David. She tells her about her involvement in her father’s death. Even after hearing this, Emily doesn’t show any disdain.

Emily believes that Sam is a good person at heart. She was probably hired by bad guys to deal with her father. Now that her father is dead, she has no one to return to. Instead, Sam decides to take care of her moving forward.

The girls take their position in the library as they await the arrival of villains. Madeline encounters the enemies in front of her and drills them down with rotary canon. Meanwhile, the others are also engaged in a fight and the situation becomes bloody both literally and figuratively.

In the last moments, Madeline runs out of her ammo and is set to fight with Virgil. Virgil too has emptied her shells and now it’s close combat time between them. After a bloody fight, none of them survive and die. In the end, Sam and others leave the battlefield and set to depart.

Gunpowder Milkshake Sequel

The ending of the movie sees Emily confronting Nathan. Sam wants no piece of The Firm after what happened. Nathan seems to be emphatic towards Sam but he doesn’t have that kind of power to call off the chase of Sam. However, he assures that he will try his best. The Firm’s hunt for Sam isn’t over and we will likely see it resume in the movie’s sequel.

What did you think of Gunpowder Milkshake?