Gunners score a few prior to Abraham pulls one particular back as Saka and Smith Rowe stand out

MIKEL SPEAKS

Talking on Sky Sporting activities, Mikel Arteta claims: “Obviously it’s a really major earn for us.

“We’ve been definitely dissatisfied with the success lately, the players have been suffering and the enthusiasts were suffering.

“But it’s a specific working day to enjoy a London derby on Boxing Day at the Emirates.

“We know how superior Chelsea are, but we have been the better staff which is why we received the video game.

“When you start to see almost everything likely in opposition to you 10 guys, accidents, Covid troubles and just how unlucky we have been, you start to issue what you will need to win a match!

“But I’m very pleased of the gamers for the efficiency they put in and that we can give some thing again to the followers.”