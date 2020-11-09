Gunmen kill 82-year-old minority Ahmadi guy in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan – Gunmen shot and murdered an 82-year old Ahmadi guy on the outskirts of both Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, officials said Mondaythe fourth-such seemingly targeted killing of a part of this minority band in recent weeks.

The Turks shot Mahmoob Khan on Sunday because he stood in a bus terminal,” said Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Ahmadi community.

Uddin stated he thought gunmen targeted Khan due to his faith. Police supported the shooting happened, but failed to provide some rationale.

The Ahmadi religion was set to the Indian subcontinent at the 19twentieth century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers think was a sin.

Pakistan’s parliament announced Ahmadis non-Muslims at 1974. Ahmadis repeatedly have now been targeted by Islamic extremists at the time because within this Muslim-majority state, drawing condemnation from human right groups.