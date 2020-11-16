Guess Who Umbrella Girl Turned Into!

Earlier this pint-sized child using a parasol was making folks laugh at Comedy Central, she was simply another small runt awaiting rain to fall into Cincinnati, Ohio.

This small woman brought the thunder and lightning if she completed her humorous stand-up on point in the favorite Comedy Central roasts — such as the Roast of Alec Baldwin, Rob Lowe, also Bruce Willis. She’s well known not to be secure in regards to telling jokes… because she’s established with her very own sketch comedy series, that was short lived and only lasted 1 year.

you might also recognize her from her cameos in several Amy Schumer movies.

Could you guess who she is?