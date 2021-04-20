“Guess Who?” Game Show In Works

Endemol Shine North America (“Lego Masters”) and Hasbro’s eOne are developing an unscripted TV series adaptation of the board game “Guess Who?” for NBC. The project is in the early stages of development.

In each episode, contestants make snap judgements based on intuition and clues in an effort to win cash prizes. Players also can challenge opponents to a series of games in the Championship Series, where the first player to win five games is the Guess Who? champion.

The board game remains one of Hasbro’s most popular, launching in 1979 and still selling an average of two million units a year globally. The project comes as rival Mattel is working on TV versions of “Whac-A-Mole” and “Uno”.

Source: Deadline