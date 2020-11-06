Guess The Muscle Mohawk Person!

Who would this beefy puzzle guy be!??

While a few people have slacked off our fitness center throughout the coronavirus routine, this celeb has definitely been overlooking any work outs! Although that is not uncommon with this actor, who’s famous for his XXL-sized arms (along with torso and gut ).

What’s unusual with this fella was that the grim Mohawk that he had been wearing in his most recent fitness center selfie. We are utilized to watching him with a spoonful of black hair, but he could rock any appearance and make us helplessly.

We only wonder exactly what his TV celebrity wife believes of the appearance??

Know that it is yet?

It is… Joe Manganiello!

The authentic Blood alum occurred to Twitter on Wednesday to flaunt his new’do (along with not-so-new python arms), sharing:

Time to go to work… pic.twitter.com/kbUoVCrdNo

— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) November 5, 2020

Can you suspect it, Perezcious subscribers? And exactly what do you think about the new appearance??

[Image via Twitter]