Gucci Mane’s Spouse Presents Him ‘Biggest’ Cuban Backlink Chain & Pendant Set

Perform video clip articles Distinctive Details @laflare1017, @pristine_jewlers / Instagram

Gucci Mane must just up and move to the North Pole after this … ’cause the dude is iced like never prior to — literally, he claims his wife hooked him up with some famous bling.

The rapper bought the best jewelry established for Christmas — courtesy of his wife, Keyshia — who put a tailor made buy for a Cuban website link chain, bracelet … and a huge pendant with a shoutout to their baby collectively. Gucci promises it truly is the most significant Cuban url at any time designed, and phrase on the avenue is he’s proper.

Resources explain to us the 3-piece set was carried out by Pristine Jewelers in NYC — and there’s a complete of 540 carats of diamonds, and, get this … it all weighs a whopping 10 kilos. That is about 22 lbs to us ‘Mericans!!!

All this set’s missing is a 5 pound nipple ring. Hope Guwop’s been functioning out!

Ready for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We are informed the chain clocks in at 32 inches in duration and 2 1/2 inches extensive, even though the pendant is 50 percent the size of a Subway footlong. Talking of that, it reads “ICE DADDY” … which we’re instructed was intended to honor Gucci and Keyshia’s newborn boy, Ice.

An additional explanation for that ‘Daddy’ title? We are advised the established is truly worth $2.5 MILLION!

As for regardless of whether this is, in point, the greatest piece to grace the game … our resources say it really properly could possibly be, particularly a person this blinged out. We are explained to Jay-Z received just one about this size once upon a time … but it wasn’t practically as icy as Gucci’s — so he is in a league of his possess right here.