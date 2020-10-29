Gucci Mane claims He Can Not Do A Verzuz Battle Unless He is Paid A Million Dollars

Gucci Mane claims He Won’t Does A Verzuz Battle Unless He Is Paid A Million Dollars

Back in March, Verzuz, among the biggest platforms for musicians to take part in friendly conflicts online was produced by super manufacturers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as an outcome a COVID-19 inducing everybody to quarantine.

Artists for example Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, also Brandy vs. Monica have engaged, leaving lovers of R&B and hip hop at a musical, feel-good craze. However Gucci Mane, among snare music’s leaders, is not attempting to participate till a thousand bucks test includes it, along with the rapper claims to quit asking.

He chose to Twitter to place his own feelings on it.

Quit asking me about performing a @verzuzonline fight unless they have a million bucks they fearful of Wop. #GucciemanVsWhoever

Gucci’s sub-par posture acquired his fans riled on Twitter, apparently agreeing with all the Atlanta-based rapper, however it was not long past when his supporters asked a struggle against Gucci Mane and fellow south west rapper, respectively Jeezy, although the two were at odds for several years.

The beef involving Gucci Mane and Jeezy could finish soon, however, as stated by the self-proclaimed”King of the South”, rapper T.I.

Back in July 2020, on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast,” he also Jeezy discussed reconciling what they called the”Trap Music Mount Rushmore” by end their feud with Gucci Mane which returned straight back into 2005 following feuding over money and music.

Reportedly, Jeezy thought that the only would show up on his debut album Let’s Get ItThug Motivation 101. But Gucci Mane utilized it to get his debut album, Trap House. Jeezy additionally asserted he was not compensated for the hit album.

Hopefully both will have the ability to reconcile, however do you think Gucci Mane should look at doing a Verzuz conflict with no thousand dollar paycheck? Share exactly what you consider it below.