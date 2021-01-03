GTA 6 launch designs aided cancel a significantly-wanted Rockstar sequel – report | Gaming | Leisure

A range of massive tasks reportedly led to Rockstar Games cancelling Bully 2, with GTA 6 and Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 becoming the key target.

Which is the most up-to-date rumour circulating pertaining to the build-up and development of the up coming Grand Theft Vehicle game, which is now confirmed to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X fairly than past-gen consoles.

Supporters have been waiting a extended time for an update on GTA 6 from Rockstar, who have only released a minimal quantity of online games in the final decade. But although they have not had a huge slate of releases lined up in the final ten yrs, a great deal of works has nevertheless been heading on at the rear of the scenes.

GTA 5 and GTA On the web keep on being the most well-known of the bunch, with new content staying released on a standard foundation, while Crimson Dead Online proceeds to be supported.

And with Grand Theft Auto 5 coming to PS5 and Xbox Collection X later on this yr, there appears small likelihood of GTA 6 arriving in 2021.

New experiences recommend that it will be declared in 2022, though it’s constantly tricky to gauge what Rockstar will do future.