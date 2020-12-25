GTA 6 launch day hottest as Rockstar reveal GTA Online news for PS5 and Xbox Series X | Gaming | Entertainment

GTA 6 reportedly won’t be coming to PS5 and Xbox Collection X in 2021, leaving an at any time-widening wait time for enthusiasts.

The superior information, or terrible based on your viewpoint, is that Rockstar Online games is heading to go on supporting GTA On the net and GTA 5 following calendar year.

This was verified in 2020 by the progress workforce, who uncovered that they would be launching a upcoming-gen model of Grand Theft Car V.

Not only that, but a absolutely free-to-perform model of GTA On the internet will be obtainable to download on the PS5 for three months just after its launch.

Rockstar Video games unveiled back again in Summertime 2020: “The new era versions of GTAV will attribute a vary of specialized advancements, visible updates and effectiveness enhancements to get whole gain of the hottest hardware, earning the sport more lovely and far more responsive than at any time.

“And for the enormous and vivid group of Grand Theft Vehicle On the internet players all over the world, the journey via the ever-evolving shared environment of GTA On line will continue on on to the new technology with extra new updates like more GTA Online content material exceptional to the new consoles and Computer.