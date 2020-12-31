GTA 5 On the internet update: Cayo Perico Chests and Hidden rewards | Gaming | Entertainment

The Cayo Perico Heist has tested to be the largest expansion at any time introduced by Rockstar Online games for GTA On line, and more rewards for it have been introduced.
This week in GTA On the web, gamers have a possibility to uncover much more riches throughout Cayo Perico on PS4, Xbox 1, Pc and following-gen consoles.
Treasure Chests loaded with valuables can now be located close to the island, with a full of 10 areas obtainable on the map.
From what has been reported so considerably by players, there is a limit to how several Treasure Chests can be unlocked just about every working day.
In accordance to those obtaining the new Treasure Chests, each individual spot rewards gamers with all-around $15,000 in-match hard cash.
It is unclear at this time if there is a way to get about the every day limit, or if chests will be randomised every single working day.
It also looks like discovering Treasure Chests counts to your every day collectables list, although this has not been verified by Rockstar Game titles.
If you have presently found all the Treasure Chests you can these days, there is a different massive reward worthy of examining out.
Gamers having on the Cayo Perico Heist who gather 5 Hidden Caches will be rewarded with an additional reward of GTA$100,000.
This was verified now by Rockstar Video games as a new Heist reward, together with these other GTA 5 On the internet bonuses:
Treasure Chests all over Cayo Perico, which can be observed on land and underwater throughout Scoping Missions for The Cayo Perico Heist
An additional gift of GTA$100K for gamers who gather 5 Concealed Caches by January 6th
A free of charge Bigness Tie-dye Sweater and Athletics Pants, along with the absolutely free Sessanta Nove
ROCKSTAR Online games Discount rates
Unfold out, kick your toes up, and maintain your cherished classic sporting activities cars stored in pristine, mint situation. All gamers can consider 40% off the retail price tag of all Superior-Finish Residences and Garages right until January 6th, so there is no rationale not to stay in luxurious.
Ought to you need aid filling places in that new Garage, you can consider 40% off the expense of the Cheval Taipan and the Armored Karin Kuruma.
For those people with a Specific Cargo Warehouse, the Jobuilt Phantom Wedge and BF Ramp Buggy are also obtainable at a 40% lower price as a result of January 6th.