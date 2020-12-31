GTA 5 On the internet update: Cayo Perico Chests and Hidden rewards | Gaming | Entertainment

The Cayo Perico Heist has tested to be the largest expansion at any time introduced by Rockstar Online games for GTA On line, and more rewards for it have been introduced.

This week in GTA On the web, gamers have a possibility to uncover much more riches throughout Cayo Perico on PS4, Xbox 1, Pc and following-gen consoles.

Treasure Chests loaded with valuables can now be located close to the island, with a full of 10 areas obtainable on the map.

From what has been reported so considerably by players, there is a limit to how several Treasure Chests can be unlocked just about every working day.

In accordance to those obtaining the new Treasure Chests, each individual spot rewards gamers with all-around $15,000 in-match hard cash.

It is unclear at this time if there is a way to get about the every day limit, or if chests will be randomised every single working day.