Growing Pains Star Jeremy Miller Slams Kirk Cameron In excess of COVID Protests

Jeremy Miller slammed his “Rising Pains” co-star Kirk Cameron for keeping maskless Christmas caroling protests.

On Tuesday, about 100 men and women collected in a Thousand Oaks, California parking great deal to be a part of Kirk in a “Xmas caroling tranquil protest” from Governor Gavin Newsom’s newest stay-at-residence buy. A the greater part of the protestors were not following coronavirus basic safety protocols.

“Even though I will normally like my brother Kirk, I could not disagree far more with his keeping these maskless situations at a time when safety and concern for some others is an severe priority,” Jeremy, who performed Kirk’s youthful brother on the beloved sitcom, told Web page 6 on Friday.

“I really could not be additional upset in him,” he additional.

Kirk’s sister Candace Cameron Bure, having said that, arrived to his protection in a tweet on Wednesday right after she caught wind of the backlash.

“I did not attend any the latest caroling activities,” Candace wrote. “Also, I select to follow the increased rules by wearing a mask and social distance when I am in general public.”

“However, I do not value the vile tweets about my household. I imagine respectful dialogue is the critical to staying heard. Stay secure.”

Past week, Tracey Gold, who performed Kirk and Jeremy’s overachieving sister on “Rising Pains,” also spoke out versus Kirk’s actions.

“Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your extra clever sister I want you to know that I disapprove,” she tweeted. “I’m anxious about you brother AND your family members. Dress in a mask. Continue to be house. Sing later.”

Before in the month, Kirk organized a related caroling celebration, contacting his followers to be a part of him in an Instagram publish.

“Have you ever sung Xmas carols by candlelight at a time where your state governor has prohibited you from carrying out that in The united states?” Kirk reported in the clip. “If you appreciate God, if you enjoy Xmas and you love liberty, you are not gonna want to miss this.”

A number of other movies on Kirk’s Instagram display groups of people accumulating with out masks or social distancing to sing carols in protest of the coronavirus safety protocols.

As of Friday, California has recorded 2,042,290 cases of Covid-19 with 23,947 fatalities.